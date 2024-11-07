Augusta and Portland hit hottest November day on record

If you're thinking it doesn't feel like November outside, you're right. Yesterday parts of the state smashed both daily and monthly record temperatures for November.

Portland hit a high of 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous daily record of 71 degrees from 2020. And in Augusta, temperatures soared to 77 degrees, breaking the record set just two years ago in 2022.

Previously, the hottest days ever recorded in Augusta and Portland in November had been 76 and 75 degrees, respectively, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Augusta also saw record daily temperatures just last week, on both October 31 and November 1.

Temperatures in November have historically been in the 40s and 50s.

It's still warm out today, but temperatures should get down to more normal levels by the weekend.

