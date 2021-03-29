-
A storm that has caused havoc from Texas to the interior of the Northeast is now making itself felt in Maine.National Weather Service meteorologist Justin…
-
You're going to want to find a shady spot to watch this year's Fourth of July parade. This week's heat wave will continue with high temperatures and poor…
-
As the strong nor'easter storm moves in and causes problems in southern Maine, Maine's power companies say they've prepared for the storm, which is…
-
Compared to last year Maine is in much better shape as far as water is concerned. While last July most of New England was experiencing abnormally dry to…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Temperature records have been shattered in parts of northern New England in the second day of summer-like weather.The National Weather…
-
A powerful winter storm has left more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark in Maine.CMP was reporting nearly 98,000 power outages and Emera Maine…
-
RANGELEY, Maine (AP)-Parts of Maine are poised to get their first taste of snow this season.The National Weather Service says the plummeting temperature…
-
As Maine deals with the year's first big statewide winter storm, the Maine Department of Transportation is out on the roads."We've seen challenging road…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — While Northern Maine had a number of snowstorms already this season, southern Maine and the rest of New England is preparing for its…
-
CONCORD, N.H. — Forget about fall: Winter is coming to much of western Maine and a good part of northern and central New Hampshire.The National Weather…