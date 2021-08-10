Authorities Warn of Heat Wave For Southern Maine This Week

Southern Maine is facing an abrupt reversal in its summer weather for the rest of the week.

Conditions remained fairly cool and cloudy across the region on Tuesday, thanks to a low pressure system over the state.

"But as that leaves tonight, that's going to really open up the door to a whole bunch of southwesterly winds, winds that are going to be coming up to our region from the central portion of the United States- where it's already hot now," says meteorologist Justin Arnott with the National Weather Service in Gray.

A high pressure system just off the east coast, plus sunshine, and rising humidity will conspire to make create a heat index that could approach 100 degrees this week.

Arnott warns that sticky night time temperatures in the mid 70s won't bring much in the way of cooling relief.

"And honestly it's just the beginning tomorrow. The heat is going to continue for the remainder of the week, probably even hotter temperatures on Thursday, with heat lingering into at least Friday," Arnott says. "The biggest thing is drink plenty of fluids and seek out a place you know, that has air conditioning if you do not yourself, and certainly avoid strenuous activities especially in the hottest portion of the day."

Meanwhile, the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland and other locations will be opened up to the public as cooling centers. A full list of the centers can be found on the website of the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

"Masks are required because we are in the substantial threshold for COVID cases right now. On Wednesday August 11 through Friday August 13th from 9 to 4 the public is welcome to come cool off," says city spokesperson Jessica Grondin.

The Scarborough Public Library is also listed as a cooling center on the Maine Emergency Management Agency website.

