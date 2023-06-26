This June is one of the wettest on record in Maine

Forecasters say Maine has recorded nearly 5 inches of rain this month so far, making June one of the wettest on record. The National Weather Service says the last wet June was in 2019 with 5.85 inches. Meteorologist Jon Palmer said despite the very dry conditions the state experienced during the last few years, a wet fall and winter and a healthy snowpack make drought unlikely any time soon.

"We don't expect any sort of drought to pop up in the next month or two, given how wet it has been and how wet it will be in the next seven days," Palmer said.

Palmer said, however, that the wet weather coming through this week could cause flash flooding. Fryeburg and communities near the White Mountains are at the highest risk.