A nor'easter could bring power outages and more than a foot of snow to Maine this week

Meteorologists say that wet, heavy snow and strong winds could cause significant power outages over the next few days.

John Palmer, with the National Weather Service in Gray, said that snowfall is likely to begin Tuesday morning. West-central York County could see up to 18 inches of snow, while Lewiston and Augusta could see up to a foot.

"Maybe a little bit less snow as we head north of the US-2 corridor. So north of Farmington, Bethel, that area," Palmer said. "The ski areas might not do as well with this one, versus us down here."

That wet, heavy snow, combined with strong winds, could cause downed power lines and outages.

"It's going to be very easy for these tree limbs to fall down from the amount of weight, and then also the strong winds," Palmer said.