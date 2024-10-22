Towns across the state hit record temperatures

If you thought Monday and Tuesday of this week felt like beach days, you weren't wrong. Temperatures across the state soared well into the 70s and beyond, and several records were broken.

Temperatures in the city of Portland reached 78 degrees, breaking the previous record of 75 set on the same day back in 1979, according to the National Weather Service.

And if that seems like a warm October day in Maine, the town of Fryeburg was even hotter. The high temperature there was 80 degrees at the regional airport, surpassing the previous record of 75 degrees.

One of the places that smashed the previous high temperature record on Monday was in Wiscasset which recorded 79 degrees, 9 degrees higher than the previous National Weather Service record of 70.

Augusta and Bangor, and Millinocket also broke or matched records. And the warm weather continued Tuesday with highs reaching 70 in some places.

The air should cool off later in the week, seeing a return to more normal fall temperatures.

