Heavy storms could lead to wind damage, flash flooding across Maine on Thursday

Heavy storms on Thursday evening could lead to flash flooding and damaging winds across parts of southern and central Maine.

Heat advisories are already in place for York and Cumberland Counties, as well as flood watches in York, Cumberland, Oxford, Androscoggin and Kennebec Counties through this evening.

Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, said that with the ground already saturated across much of Maine, heavy rain this afternoon could lead to extended flash flooding.

"And so you know, when you have storms that kind of hit the same area over and over and over again, there could be some localized flash flooding with that," Palmer said.

Recent storms have led to extensive rainfall damage in parts of western Maine, as well as Androscoggin County. Heavy winds could also result in downed trees on Thursday.

Palmer said that if you get caught in a storm during your evening commute, do not attempt to drive through any flooded roads.

"People tend to underestimate the power of water, running water," Palmer said. "Running water can physically move vehicles."

Oppressive heat, reaching into the 90s, is expected to linger through the state into tomorrow. But Palmer says temperatures should fall by the weekend.

Several southern Maine communities, including Bridgton, Scarborough and Portland, have all opened cooling centers today and tomorrow for people looking to escape the heat.

You can find a full list of cooling centers at maine.gov/mema.

