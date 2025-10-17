Maine joins multi-state lawsuit to restore Solar for All funding

Maine has joined more than 20 states in a lawsuit against the Trump administration for terminating a $7 billion Solar for All program.

The states allege the government illegally used its signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” to claw back funding.

In a lawsuit filed in Washington state federal court, the states said that the Republican tax and spending law only eliminated uncommitted funding for Solar for All.

But the law didn't affect program grants that were finalized and awarded to states more than a year ago and account for the vast majority of its funding, according to the complaint.

The states want the court to return their money and block the Environmental Protection Agency from stopping the program again under the law's provisions.

Maine received $62 million in Solar for All funding to help low income and disadvantaged communities access renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program was enacted under the Biden administration and funded by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Maine also joined another coalition of states suing the government in federal claims court alleging that it breached its contract by unilaterally terminating the Solar for All funding.

The EPA and Maine Office of the Attorney General declined to comment on the legal challenges.