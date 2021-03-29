-
The group "SolaRISE Portland" took advantage of Saturday’s break in rain to hold a march and fundraiser.The group of youth environmental activists…
Solar power’s emergence as an important feature of New England’s energy landscape just hit an important milestone.Normally the amount power drawn from the…
South Portland city officials flipped the switch on Maine's largest municipal solar project Tuesday morning. The project was developed in collaboration…
AUGUSTA, Maine— A bill to halt new Maine solar regulations so far lacks the support needed to survive the Gov. Paul LePage's veto.The Maine House voted…
PORTLAND, Maine - A solar energy company, a coalition of major industrial energy users and an environmental advocacy group are asking Maine's highest…
Advocates for expanding solar power’s footprint in Maine turned out in force Monday to call on regulators to preserve policies they say have fostered the…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Planning officials in South Portland have proposed changes to the city's zoning regulations to allow for more commercial and…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage is considering an 11th-hour deal with Democrats that would allow a bill to boost solar power in Maine to become law.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage in his weekly radio address says that the Chinese Communist Party’s plan to reduce carbon emissions is "more sensible"…
Proponents of expanding new clean energy sources gathered today at Falmouth High School and urged Mainers to ask their lawmakers to override an expected…