Rooftop solar strengthens electric grid during recent heat wave

Experts say that roof mounted solar panels moderated electric demand and prices on the New England electric grid during the recent heat wave.

Jamie Dickerson with Acadia Center, an energy nonprofit, said so-called ‘behind the meter’ solar sent to homes and businesses reduces the overall need for electricity at peak periods.

During intense heat on June 24, generation from homes and businesses helped keep the grid running even as operator ISO New England was forced to fire up reserve energy resources after it fell short of requirements.

"Clean energy in fact saved consumers millions of dollars in wholesale electricity market costs and played a vital role in keeping the light on and the air conditioning running," Dickerson said.

Demand for electricity hit its highest level since 2013 and came close to beating a record set in 2006, according to ISO New England.

During the heat wave the agency estimated that private solar arrays sprinkled across the region reduced demand by about 2 gigawatts of electricity, the equivalent output of a nuclear power plant, according to ISO New England spokesperson Mary Cate Colapietro.

"Without their production the peak — the highest demand level of the day — would have happened earlier and demand would have been higher," Colapietro said.

The expansion of solar power across the region in recent years is starting to have a significant effect on electric dynamics in New England. Last year the grid saw 100 days when power demand went down in the middle of the day thanks to solar production.