Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Rooftop solar strengthens electric grid during recent heat wave

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published July 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
FILE - Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install an array of solar panels on a roof, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Long Island hamlet of Massapequa, N.Y. Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday, March 27, 2023.
John Minchillo
/
AP
FILE - Employees of NY State Solar, a residential and commercial photovoltaic systems company, install an array of solar panels on a roof, Aug. 11, 2022, in the Long Island hamlet of Massapequa, N.Y.

Experts say that roof mounted solar panels moderated electric demand and prices on the New England electric grid during the recent heat wave.

Jamie Dickerson with Acadia Center, an energy nonprofit, said so-called ‘behind the meter’ solar sent to homes and businesses reduces the overall need for electricity at peak periods.

During intense heat on June 24, generation from homes and businesses helped keep the grid running even as operator ISO New England was forced to fire up reserve energy resources after it fell short of requirements.

"Clean energy in fact saved consumers millions of dollars in wholesale electricity market costs and played a vital role in keeping the light on and the air conditioning running," Dickerson said.

Demand for electricity hit its highest level since 2013 and came close to beating a record set in 2006, according to ISO New England.

During the heat wave the agency estimated that private solar arrays sprinkled across the region reduced demand by about 2 gigawatts of electricity, the equivalent output of a nuclear power plant, according to ISO New England spokesperson Mary Cate Colapietro.

"Without their production the peak — the highest demand level of the day — would have happened earlier and demand would have been higher," Colapietro said.

The expansion of solar power across the region in recent years is starting to have a significant effect on electric dynamics in New England. Last year the grid saw 100 days when power demand went down in the middle of the day thanks to solar production.

Tags
Climate Desk Solar energy
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
See stories by Peter McGuire