Maine received $2.2 billion from Biden clean energy programs

Maine communities received $2.2 billion through federal clean energy programs enacted by President Joe Biden according to a new analysis compiled by an environmental advocacy group.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine analyzed about $494 million in tax incentives and grants for clean electricity, home efficiency, zero emission vehicles and bigger solar, wind and energy storage.

That direct spending through the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure law spurred additional private funding since mid-2022, said Jack Shapiro, climate and clean energy director at NRCM.

"For every dollar that was put in, three and a half dollars in business and household investment also came into Maine’s economy," Shapiro said.

About $1.37 billion went to clean energy systems for homes and businesses such as heat pumps, solar panels and electric cars. Another $842 million went to larger renewable energy projects. The analysis, using data collected at a Clean Investment Monitor from MIT and the Rhodium Group, only looked at investments that were already made or committed.

Shapiro said he hopes seeing the scale of investment that reached Maine through the programs will encourage the state's congressional delegation to defend funding from a hostile Trump administration.

If the programs are repealed or clawed back, it will reduce access to clean energy technology and continue Maine's dependance on fossil fuels, according to the report.

"We wanted to makes sure that everyone understood the broad benefits that this is bringing to Maine," Shapiro said.