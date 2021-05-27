Second Mainer Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 Riot At U.S. Capitol

A second Mainer has been arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI has charged 34-year-old Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham with four counts, according to court documents.

FBI The FBI says this screenshot shows Nicholas Hendrix just outside the U.S. Capital Rotunda on Jan. 6 and is from a video taken on his phone.

They include knowingly entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, which are both Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The other two counts are Class B misdemeanors punishable by up to 6 months and a $5,000 fine: violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any Capitol building.

An attorney for Hendrix declined to comment. Hendrix appeared by video conference Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland, but did not plead one way or the other to the charges.

In court documents, the FBI alleges that Hendrix took a bus from Boston to D.C. and joined the mass of protestors that pushed past police into the capitol building, where he spent about a minute and a half.

The FBI made those allegations based on interviews with Hendrix and a combination of security camera footage from the U.S. Capitol and video that he allegedly recorded on his phone on Jan. 6.

The agency first started investigating Hendrix on Jan. 11, after receiving an online tip from someone who overheard him allegedly talking about the riot and showing video of it from his camera.

On Jan. 21, agents interviewed Hendrix in the parking lot of the Hannaford supermarket in Standish.

During the interview, he allegedly admitted to entering the capitol building for one or two minutes, and then trying to gain entry again but leaving after he was hit with pepper spray.

The first Mainer charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot was Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon.