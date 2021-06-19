© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Man Convicted In Late 2018 Killing Of His Girlfriend In Oxford County

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 19, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT

PARIS, Maine (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of killing his longtime girlfriend at their home in western Maine.

It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the death of Ana Cordeiro. She was 41 when she was found fatally beaten at their Hartford home on Dec. 13, 2018.

Athayde, who's 49, will be sentenced on Aug. 31 in Oxford County Superior Court. It was the state's third murder trial and the first in Oxford County since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Courts and Crime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press