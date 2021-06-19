Man Convicted In Late 2018 Killing Of His Girlfriend In Oxford County

PARIS, Maine (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of killing his longtime girlfriend at their home in western Maine.

It took a jury 25 minutes on Friday to return a guilty verdict against Rondon Athayde in the death of Ana Cordeiro. She was 41 when she was found fatally beaten at their Hartford home on Dec. 13, 2018.

Athayde, who's 49, will be sentenced on Aug. 31 in Oxford County Superior Court. It was the state's third murder trial and the first in Oxford County since the COVID-19 lockdown.