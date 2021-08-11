Waterboro Man Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Man And 12-Year-Old Boy

A man who allegedly struck and killed two people as they waited outside a restaurant in Waterboro late last month has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Stoddard is expected to face additional charges of aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (his vehicle), aggravated operation of a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a scheduled W drug.

Killed in the crash on July 31 were 45-year-old Mark Schepis and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson, both of Waterboro. Police say they had been sitting outside the sign for the Cozi Corner Café waiting to be seated when Stoddard's vehicle left the roadway and struck the two of them, along with a pickup truck that was exiting the parking lot. Stoddard was taken to a hospital and later released.