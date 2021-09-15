© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Maine's Attorney General Joins 12 States Supporting DOJ's Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Ban

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
Abortion-rights supporters (foreground) try to disrupt an anti-abortion march to the Texas Capitol during a Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 24 in Austin, Texas.
Abortion-rights supporters (foreground) try to disrupt an anti-abortion march to the Texas Capitol during a Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 24 in Austin, Texas.

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined two-dozen other state attorneys general supporting a federal lawsuit challenging a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

Frey says the ban is unconstitutional, and that enabling a "vigilante-style system of private enforcement” undermines the rule of law.

The amicus brief from 24 attorneys general was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Texas. It argues that the law violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and that the district court should grant a preliminary injunction.

Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight