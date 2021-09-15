Maine's Attorney General Joins 12 States Supporting DOJ's Lawsuit Against Texas Abortion Ban

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined two-dozen other state attorneys general supporting a federal lawsuit challenging a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

Frey says the ban is unconstitutional, and that enabling a "vigilante-style system of private enforcement” undermines the rule of law.

The amicus brief from 24 attorneys general was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Texas. It argues that the law violates nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent and that the district court should grant a preliminary injunction.