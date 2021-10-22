Teens charged with setting a deadly fire in Lewiston last month have now been charged with felony murder

Three teenagers charged with setting a deadly fire in Lewiston last month have now been charged with felony murder.

The State Attorney General's office has not determined whether they will be tried as juveniles or adults. The Sept. 12 fire trapped 70-year-old Felicien Betu on the sixth floor, and he died after jumping from a window to escape. The State Fire Marshall ruled the cause was arson.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested and taken to the Long Creek Youth Correctional Facility in South Portland.