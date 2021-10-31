© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Aquaculture operation wins lawsuit in Belfast

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT
bdn_nordic_fish_farm_wed.png
Courtesy Nordic Aquafarms
/
via Bangor Daily News

BELFAST, Maine — Nordic Aquafarms has won a court battle over ownership of a disputed mudflat that’s critical to the company’s $500 million aquaculture project. The ruling was a defeat for two plaintiffs who sued Nordic Aquafarms.

The aquaculture operation would be built on land, but ownership of the mudflat is key because it’s where the Norwegian-owned company wants to bury its pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay. Construction won’t start right away. There there could be appeals, and some engineering work must take place.

Courts and Crime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press