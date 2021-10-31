Aquaculture operation wins lawsuit in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — Nordic Aquafarms has won a court battle over ownership of a disputed mudflat that’s critical to the company’s $500 million aquaculture project. The ruling was a defeat for two plaintiffs who sued Nordic Aquafarms.

The aquaculture operation would be built on land, but ownership of the mudflat is key because it’s where the Norwegian-owned company wants to bury its pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay. Construction won’t start right away. There there could be appeals, and some engineering work must take place.