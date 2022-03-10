Former prosecutor acknowledges telling deputy about investigation of marijuana conspiracy

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former prosecutor is acknowledging tipping off a former deputy of an investigation into a massive marijuana operation in western Maine.

Kayla Alves, of Farmington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to tampering with documents under an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Alves' attorney contends she was unaware of the alleged criminal operation and was merely doing a favor for her neighbor.

Prosecutors will recommend that she serve no more than six months in prison, while her attorney will recommend no jail time.

Alves was a Franklin County assistant district attorney before her firing.