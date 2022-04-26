© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Courts and Crime

Incarcerated Mainers to get back unemployment benefits seized from the state

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published April 26, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
Corrections officers and female inmates are seen Friday, Sept. 5, 2003, at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, Maine.

The state has agreed to return unemployment benefits paid to incarcerated Mainers who lost work-release jobs due to the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor initially granted the unemployment benefits after they, like many workers, were forced from their jobs in March 2020 as the pandemic reached Maine. Six weeks later, according to a lawsuit, the benefits were removed from the recipients' accounts without notice or opportunity to appeal.

In the settlement, the state is returning the seized benefits and agreed that money in prison accounts belongs to the incarcerated individuals and cannot be seized without due process.

