High school student in Cumberland detained after alleged threats to shoot students

A student at Greely High School in Cumberland was detained Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot three other students.

In a letter to the community, District Superintendent Jeffrey Porter says the student walked up to the students, made comments about shooting them, and referenced a gun in their backpack.

Porter says several students witnessed the interaction and the school's resource officer as well as administrators immediately responded. No firearm was found on school grounds.

Porter says the school has taken appropriate disciplinary action. The Cumberland police are investigating the incident and declined to comment.

