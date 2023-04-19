What we know so far about the suspect in the Bowdoin, Yarmouth shootings

More details are emerging about the man who allegedly killed four people in Bowdoin and injured three others in a highway shooting.

Thirty-four-year old Joseph Eaton has a long criminal history dating back to 2013 across the state. He pleaded guilty in Florida to aggravated assault of a police officer in 2018. He also pleaded to having possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. In Maine, he has been charged with operating under the influence and aggravated assault. He was most recently convicted of a felony assault charge in Knox County.

via Facebook Joseph Eaton

Eaton is the sole suspect in an incident that spanned across Sagadahoc and Cumberland County. Police were alerted to four people found dead in Bowdoin around 10 a.m. Tuesday. About 30 minutes later, three people were shot at in their car on Interstate 295 in the Yarmouth area. The two incidents are related.

Those three were taken to a hospital. One was in critical condition.

Eaton had posted an emotional video on Facebook the day before the shootings, asking for forgiveness. He spoke at length about trauma and not finding acceptance.

The incident shut down I-295 between Freeport and Yarmouth for much of the day. The area was reopened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, but police continued to work both there and at the Augusta Road residence in Bowdoin where the four victims were killed.

Eaton is expected to appear in court later this week. Police will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today in Augusta about the investigation. They have not yet identified the victims.

