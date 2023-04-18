Interstate 295 shut down as police search for 'person of interest' in Yarmouth shooting

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police say two people were injured this morning in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, one seriously.

Police have detained one person in connection with the shooting and are now looking for another "person of interest." Local police departments as well as the state police canine unit are searching for that second person.

Police closed I-295 southbound after the shooting and it remains shut down just before 1 p.m. Traffic is backed up through Freeport. Local businesses are asking people to shelter in place.

Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says it's too early to release details about the incident, but officers do not believe it is a random road rage incident.