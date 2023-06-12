Bangor police search for suspect in convenience store robbery, attempted abduction

Bangor Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K convenience store Sunday night, tried to abduct a clerk, then stole a vehicle.

The man reportedly entered the convenience store on Broadway just before midnight Sunday with a weapon.

Police say he threatened the clerk, stole items, then tried to abduct the clerk who managed to get away. The man then stole the clerk's silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington state plates.

Officials say the man is roughly 5 feet tall and between 130 to 150 pounds. He was wearing jeans, a green sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath, along with a gray hat and sneakers.

