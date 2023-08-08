© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Lewiston shooting deaths attributed to an ongoing feud

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT

Maine State Police say the two men killed in a Lewiston shooting last week were involved in an ongoing feud. The state Attorney General's Office has found that a third person involved acted in defense and will not be charged.

The investigation into the deaths of Mohamed Sheikh and Keyt Hussein found the two men were involved in an escalating feud, according to state police.

They say that on the morning of Sunday, July 30, Sheikh found Hussein in a parked car on Knox street. Sheikh walked up to the car, and as Hussein started to get out, Sheikh shot him several times with a pistol.

At the same time, Mohamed Liban, a 24-year-old Lewiston resident, was in the back seat of the car, and fired a pistol out of the rear window, hitting Sheikh.

The Attorney General's Office reviewed the incident, finding that Liban shot Sheikh in defense of Hussein, and so will not prosecute him.

Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
