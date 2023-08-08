Lewiston shooting deaths attributed to an ongoing feud

Maine State Police say the two men killed in a Lewiston shooting last week were involved in an ongoing feud. The state Attorney General's Office has found that a third person involved acted in defense and will not be charged.

The investigation into the deaths of Mohamed Sheikh and Keyt Hussein found the two men were involved in an escalating feud, according to state police.

They say that on the morning of Sunday, July 30, Sheikh found Hussein in a parked car on Knox street. Sheikh walked up to the car, and as Hussein started to get out, Sheikh shot him several times with a pistol.

At the same time, Mohamed Liban, a 24-year-old Lewiston resident, was in the back seat of the car, and fired a pistol out of the rear window, hitting Sheikh.

The Attorney General's Office reviewed the incident, finding that Liban shot Sheikh in defense of Hussein, and so will not prosecute him.

