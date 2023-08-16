Portland Police locate 10 year old abducted from Baltimore

Portland police say they located a 10-year-old child abducted from Baltimore this week and arrested a 17-year-old Honduran national in relation to the incident.

Officials say Baltimore Police alerted them Sunday that the 10-year-old had been abducted and was believed to be in Portland.

Portland police say the child has been reunited with their parents and the teen is being extradited back to Baltimore and faces potential adult charges for human trafficking.