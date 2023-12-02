US Marshals warn of phone scam impersonations

U.S. Marshals are warning Mainers of an increase in phone scammers impersonating federal officials. Kaitlyn Budion has more.

The marshals service says the scammers may be spoofing agency phone numbers to make calls appear legitimate. And when claiming to be a federal employee, they may give out real names and badge numbers of current U.S. Marshal Officials that can be found online.

But the marshals service says it would never ask for personal banking information, and is urging the public not to share financial information with an unknown caller.

The agency also suggests that if you aren't certain if a call is a scam, try calling the back using a phone number directly from a verified official website. And report scam calls to the local FBI office and the Federal Trade Commission.