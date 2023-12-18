One killed in shootout with Portland police

One person was killed in a shootout with Portland police last night.

Police say 42-year-old Kevin Desmarais was pulled over for a traffic stop on the southbound off-ramp at Exit 2 of I-295. They say Desmarais got out of the vehicle, pointing his gun at officers and exchanging gunfire. He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers involved are on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy. The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating.