© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio, Maine Public Classical, and all online radio streams and some Maine Public Television stations are experiencing intermittent outages due to adverse weather. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore these services.

One killed in shootout with Portland police

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST

One person was killed in a shootout with Portland police last night.

Police say 42-year-old Kevin Desmarais was pulled over for a traffic stop on the southbound off-ramp at Exit 2 of I-295. They say Desmarais got out of the vehicle, pointing his gun at officers and exchanging gunfire. He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers involved are on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy. The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion