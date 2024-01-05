Murder charges dropped in 15-year-old cold case in Portland

State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man indicted in connection with a cold case that was 15 years old.

Khan Tran and another man were charged in December with the 2008 murder of Frank Williams III in Portland.

But Tran was a minor at the time of the murder. And a spokesperson for the state attorney general's office says that means his case must first be considered in the juvenile court system.

The AG's office says Tran is currently in custody in another state, and they'll consider options when he's returned to Maine.