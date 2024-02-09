© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Saco police issue shelter-in-place warning due to 'incident' downtown

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST

This story will be updated.

Police are asking those in downtown Saco to shelter-in-place this afternoon due to an "ongoing incident" in the area.

The Saco Police Department isn't sharing details of the incident, but is telling people to avoid the area.

Nearby Thornton Academy says that students aren't permitted to leave campus, but that "everyone on campus is safe."

Police say they'll share more information as it becomes available.
Robbie Feinberg
