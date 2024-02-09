Saco police issue shelter-in-place warning due to 'incident' downtown
This story will be updated.
Police are asking those in downtown Saco to shelter-in-place this afternoon due to an "ongoing incident" in the area.
The Saco Police Department isn't sharing details of the incident, but is telling people to avoid the area.
Nearby Thornton Academy says that students aren't permitted to leave campus, but that "everyone on campus is safe."
Police say they'll share more information as it becomes available.