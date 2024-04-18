Hearing begins in Dennis Dechaine appeal

Dennis Dechaine, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of 12-year-old Sarah Cherry in 1988, was back in court in Knox County today. Dechaine is arguing for a new trial based on new DNA evidence.

At issue is new and enhanced testing of DNA on several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin more than three decades ago. In 2022, the California-based Serological Research Institute found that Dechaine is excluded as a contributor of DNA on four of the items but that he "could be included" on two others.

Dechaine and his attorney, John Nale, argue that the new DNA testing results prove that Dechaine could not have killed Cherry and that another man is responsible. Dechaine has always maintained his innocence.

But assistant attorney general Don Macomber argues that the DNA evidence does not definitively exclude Dechaine. He also argues that the samples are flawed because of their age and that they could have been subject to cross contamination because of the way they were collected back in 1988.

A judge will have to decide whether the evidence is sufficient to have resulted in a different verdict in the case.

The hearing will continue Friday in Rockland.