© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Body found in Caribou identified as missing Washburn man

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT
Erik Foote, 39, of Washburn.
Courtesy of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office
Erik Foote, 39, of Washburn. 

The body found in Caribou earlier this week has been identified as 39-year-old Erik Foote of Washburn, who has been missing for several months.

His body was found Tuesday afternoon on the bank of Aroostook River, according to state police.

Foote was last seen January 30 in Presque Isle. State police have not released the cause of death.

The Bangor Daily News reports that a Washburn police officer was arrested March 29 on charges of falsifying documents related to Foote's disappearance.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion