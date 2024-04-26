Body found in Caribou identified as missing Washburn man

The body found in Caribou earlier this week has been identified as 39-year-old Erik Foote of Washburn, who has been missing for several months.

His body was found Tuesday afternoon on the bank of Aroostook River, according to state police.

Foote was last seen January 30 in Presque Isle. State police have not released the cause of death.

The Bangor Daily News reports that a Washburn police officer was arrested March 29 on charges of falsifying documents related to Foote's disappearance.