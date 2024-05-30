The Somerset County Sheriff's office shut down another illicit marijuana cultivation operation in St. Albans on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Criminal Division executed a drug search warrant at a home on Denbow Road on Thursday morning.

No one was there, but evidence of over 200 mature growing marijuana plants, evidence of over approximately 1,500 recently harvested marijuana plants, over 30 pounds of processed marijuana and illicit drug-related materials were seized.

The Sheriff said criminal charges will be forthcoming.

Somerset County Sheriff's detectives, Waterville police, Homeland Security and Office of Cannabis Policy investigators were involved with the search.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has executed 18 drug search warrants since mid-January, and has arrested 11 people who have been charged with illegal marijuana plant and trafficking activities.

