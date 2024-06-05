© 2024 Maine Public
Owls Head man charged with manslaughter in death of 22-month-old

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT

A man from Owls Head has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 22-month-old last week in Thomaston.

Maine State Police said local police and rescue responded to the WalMart in Thomaston last Wednesday for reports of a child not breathing. The child, Quayshawn Wilson, was later pronounced dead at Pen Bay Medical Center. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

This morning, state police said 23-year-old Aziayh Scott was arrested in Louisiana, where he's originally from. Officials said he had recently moved to Owls Head to live with his girlfriend and the toddler.

He's being extradited back to Maine to face manslaughter charges.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
