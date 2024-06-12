© 2024 Maine Public
Sanford man charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during breach of U.S. Capitol

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published June 12, 2024 at 6:38 PM EDT
Christopher Belliveau in the brown jacket and black and white sneakers sprays an officer with bear pepper mace.
US Attorney's Office
Christopher Belliveau in the brown jacket and black and white sneakers sprays an officer with bear pepper mace.

A Sanford man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Belliveau, 38, is charged with five felony offenses, including assault, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds.

Court documents indicate that Belliveau allegedly discharged a canister of bear pepper mace at a police officer, then entered the Capitol and confronted a police line.

Belliveau is also charged with three misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested in Berwick Tuesday and was expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday in the District of Maine.
Carol Bousquet
