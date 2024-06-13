© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Two officers, suspect injured in Dexter altercation

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:49 PM EDT
A Maine State Police car next to crime scene tape on Spring Street in Dexter, where two police officers and a suspect were injured in an altercation early Thursday morning.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
A Maine State Police car next to crime scene tape on Spring Street in Dexter, where two police officers and a suspect were injured in an altercation early Thursday morning.

An early morning altercation in Dexter has left two police officers and a suspect injured, according to a press release from Dexter police Chief Kevin Wintle.

Wintle said that just after 2 this morning, he and Sgt. Gary Morin responded to a report of a man acting erratically on a public street. Wintle said they found 34-year-old Christopher Hongo yelling and acting aggressively, and as they tried to take him into custody, he assaulted both officers.

Wintle said Hongo pushed Morin over a rock wall and continued to assault him. Morin then shot Hongo with his service weapon. Hongo is being treated for his injuries at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Wintle and Morin were treated and released from Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

Both officers are being placed on administrative leave while the Attorney General's Office investigates the incident.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion