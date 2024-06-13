Two officers, suspect injured in Dexter altercation

An early morning altercation in Dexter has left two police officers and a suspect injured, according to a press release from Dexter police Chief Kevin Wintle.

Wintle said that just after 2 this morning, he and Sgt. Gary Morin responded to a report of a man acting erratically on a public street. Wintle said they found 34-year-old Christopher Hongo yelling and acting aggressively, and as they tried to take him into custody, he assaulted both officers.

Wintle said Hongo pushed Morin over a rock wall and continued to assault him. Morin then shot Hongo with his service weapon. Hongo is being treated for his injuries at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Wintle and Morin were treated and released from Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.

Both officers are being placed on administrative leave while the Attorney General's Office investigates the incident.