Greater Portland Landmarks files complaint against City of Portland over vote on 142 Free Street

Greater Portland Landmarks has filed a civil complaint against the City of Portland, alleging the reclassification of the former Children's Museum building within the Congress Street Historic District was illegal.

In the court document, Greater Portland Landmarks alleges that City Councilors failed to consider Historic Preservation Land Use standards, such as the architectural significance of 142 Free Street when it voted in May to declassify the building as non-contributing. It also says councilors disregarded votes by Portland's Planning and Historic Preservation Boards to protect the building.

The Portland Museum of Art wants to tear the building down to make way for an expansion, and has argued that multiple alterations of the building over time have diminished its historical significance.

Greater Portland Landmarks Board of Trustees Vice President Carol De Tine hopes the legal challenge will lead to negotiations.

"Throughout the City’s review process, we have been willing to sit down with the leadership at the museum to work together in finding a solution that achieves their worthy goals for their expansion without the demolition of their building at 142 Free Street," De Tine said. "We remain hopeful that discussions will be welcomed by the PMA. We are confident that together we can find a win-win solution. That is what the Greater Portland community is asking of us."

Portland Museum of Art Director Mark Bessire said in a statement, that "The Portland Museum of Art campus expansion and unification plan is a transformative opportunity for the museum, Congress Square, greater Portland, and Maine. For the past year, we have fully committed to an extensive civic process in good faith with the city of Portland, adhering to all regulations, and fully agree with the decision made by the Portland City Council. This appeal questions the judgment of our elected officials and will also impose a significant financial and human resource burden on the City of Portland.”

Greater Portland Landmarks wants the Superior Court to vacate the order, and remand the matter back to the City Council.

The City of Portland declined to comment.

