6th grader charged with terrorizing after suspicious device evacuated school bus

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:04 PM EDT

A sixth grader has been charged with terrorizing after Cumberland County sheriffs said the suspect brought a suspicious device on board a Gray-New Gloucester school bus Thursday afternoon.

The bus had about 15 middle and high school students on board at the time of the incident and was evacuated.

An investigation that involved multiple local police and fire departments, the Maine State Police Bomb Squad and a bomb detection K-9 team, shut down Ricker Road in New Gloucester for about two hours yesterday Thursday afternoon.

Sheriffs said they searched the 11-year-old male's home and found the suspicious device. Police determined that it was not an explosive device. The suspect has been released back into his parents' custody.
