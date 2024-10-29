Maine lawmaker called on to resign after domestic violence accusations

Maine's House Speaker and other Democratic leaders are calling on a Republican lawmaker from Sanford to resign amid accusations he assaulted his wife.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan turned himself in on Monday morning, several days after police issued an arrest warrant for him. The warrant accuses Lanigan of choking his wife last Friday after she reportedly accused him of infidelity. He has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

On Monday, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross called on Lanigan to resign his seat. The two other Democratic House leaders, Reps. Mo Terry and Kristen Cloutier, also called on Lanigan to step down.

Lanigan was first elected in 2022 to represent several towns in York County. He faces a Democratic challenger in next week's elections.