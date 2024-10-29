© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine lawmaker called on to resign after domestic violence accusations

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published October 29, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT
Rep. Lucus Lanigan
Maine GOP website
Rep. Lucus Lanigan

Maine's House Speaker and other Democratic leaders are calling on a Republican lawmaker from Sanford to resign amid accusations he assaulted his wife.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan turned himself in on Monday morning, several days after police issued an arrest warrant for him. The warrant accuses Lanigan of choking his wife last Friday after she reportedly accused him of infidelity. He has been charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

On Monday, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross called on Lanigan to resign his seat. The two other Democratic House leaders, Reps. Mo Terry and Kristen Cloutier, also called on Lanigan to step down.

Lanigan was first elected in 2022 to represent several towns in York County. He faces a Democratic challenger in next week's elections.
Courts and Crime
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller