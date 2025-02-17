Maine's top prosecutor ousted by Trump administration

Darcie McElwee is out as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine and First Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Wolff is taking her place as the Acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement is named.

McElwee's departure was announced by the office on Monday after she was fired by the Trump administration.

A Caribou native, McElwee was nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2021.

After graduating from the University of Maine School of Law, McElwee began her career as an assistant district attorney for Piscataquis and Penobscot counties. She then served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine for nearly 20 years before taking the top post.

Her successor, Craig Wolff, is a career prosecutor who became an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2002. Prior to coming to Maine, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Maryland for four years.

Wolff received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and a law degree from the University of Virginia.