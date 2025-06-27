Former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard union president pleads guilty to fraud

A former local union president at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pleaded guilty to fraud this week in federal court in Portland.

Kyle Chasse served as president for a local union chapter representing shipyard employees. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, starting in 2020 he embezzled more than $10,000 in a two-year period.

Prosecutors said Chasse withdrew cash and made purchases without authorization by the union, and made false statements to cover up his actions.

He faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine up to $250,000.