Former Portsmouth Naval Shipyard union president pleads guilty to fraud

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT

A former local union president at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard pleaded guilty to fraud this week in federal court in Portland.

Kyle Chasse served as president for a local union chapter representing shipyard employees. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, starting in 2020 he embezzled more than $10,000 in a two-year period.

Prosecutors said Chasse withdrew cash and made purchases without authorization by the union, and made false statements to cover up his actions.

He faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine up to $250,000.
Courts and Crime
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
