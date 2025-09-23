Rumford police investigate pedestrian death Monday night

Rumford Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night.

Police say a 17 year old from the neighboring town of Mexico was driving a Toyota Tacoma just before 10 p.m. when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway on Kerr street. 66-year-old Mark Mccollough was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say blood was drawn from the driver and pedestrian to see whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Police are asking people in the Kerr Street, Forest Avenue, and Dunton Street area to review home security and dash cam footage from 9:30 -10:30 p.m. Monday and to contact the department with information that may help investigators.