UMA launches Maine's first aviation technician program

The University of Maine at Augusta is launching Maine's first aviation maintenance technician program, based at the Brunswick Landing aviation campus.

The university heard from businesses in the aviation industry that there is a serious lack of technicians to hire, said program director Daniel Leclair. He said LifeFlight of Maine spent a year trying to recruit just one technician.

"There's a feeling that without more aviation technicians, that the business, aviation business in the State of Maine is very much stifled," he said.

Leclair said he already knows of one business that has moved to Maine after hearing about the launch of the program, and is already eager to hire students and graduates.

Technicians can do maintenance on a variety of aircraft, and can conduct inspections required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"People just don't realize how much of an impact aviation has on the state's economy," Leclair said. "And there's 32 airports in the state of Maine, and there's just a need for aviation technicians throughout the whole state."

The first cohort of 25 students will begin classes next month, and Leclair said the program already has 35 more on the waiting list.

Students who complete the five-semester certificate program can immediately sit for Federal Aviation Administration exams for certification.