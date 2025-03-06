Wentworth school evacuated, 10 students taken to the hospital

Wentworth school in Scarborough was evacuated Thursday morning and nearly a dozen students were taken to the hospital after they reported feeling sick.

Scarborough Fire Chief Rich Kindelan said the school was metered for a possible gas leak, but revealed no hazards.

"There was no real reports of a particular smell so that's why we metered it for several different gasses to make there was nothing present," Kindelan said.

Superintendent Diane Nadeau said students were rehearsing for a concert on stage in the school cafeteria when one student passed out on the risers, and others began to make complaints of respiratory discomfort.

By 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, students and staff were allowed back in to resume classes.

All 11 patients were treated and released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for MaineHealth Maine Medical Center.