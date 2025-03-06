Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Wentworth school evacuated, 10 students taken to the hospital

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:43 PM EST
Police cars outside the Wentworth school on March 6 2025.
1 of 3  — 0306 school evac/IMG_9373.jpg
Police cars outside the Wentworth school on March 6 2025.
Madi Smith / Maine Public
Parents outside Scarborough High School to pick up their Wentworth students evacuated to the high school.
2 of 3  — 0306 school evac/IMG_9376.jpg
Parents outside Scarborough High School to pick up their Wentworth students evacuated to the high school.
Madi Smith
Press conference at the Scarborough public safety building about the Wentworth school evacuation on March 6 2025.
3 of 3  — 0306 school evac/IMG_9382.jpg
Press conference at the Scarborough public safety building about the Wentworth school evacuation on March 6 2025.
Madi Smith

Wentworth school in Scarborough was evacuated Thursday morning and nearly a dozen students were taken to the hospital after they reported feeling sick.

Scarborough Fire Chief Rich Kindelan said the school was metered for a possible gas leak, but revealed no hazards.

"There was no real reports of a particular smell so that's why we metered it for several different gasses to make there was nothing present," Kindelan said.

Superintendent Diane Nadeau said students were rehearsing for a concert on stage in the school cafeteria when one student passed out on the risers, and others began to make complaints of respiratory discomfort.

By 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, students and staff were allowed back in to resume classes.

All 11 patients were treated and released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for MaineHealth Maine Medical Center.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
