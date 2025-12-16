Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

A 5-year-old kindergarten student died this morning after being struck by a school bus in Standish

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:44 PM EST
Intersection in Standish on December 16 where a kindergarten student was fatally struck by a school bus.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Intersection in Standish on December 16 where a kindergarten student was fatally struck by a school bus.

Another child has died after being struck by school bus...this time in Standish.

Five year-old Simon Gonzalez was killed this morning after being hit less than a half mile from Edna Libby Elementary School, according to MSAD 6 Superintendent Clay Gleason.

One other student was on the bus at the time, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Edna Libby administrators dismissed students at 11:30 a.m. but all other schools in the district continued as scheduled. All afterschool activities have been canceled.

The crash is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff's office.

This is the second fatal school bus crash involving an elementary aged student in the past month.
Tags
Education Bonny EagleSchool Bus
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith