A 5-year-old kindergarten student died this morning after being struck by a school bus in Standish

Another child has died after being struck by school bus...this time in Standish.

Five year-old Simon Gonzalez was killed this morning after being hit less than a half mile from Edna Libby Elementary School, according to MSAD 6 Superintendent Clay Gleason.

One other student was on the bus at the time, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Edna Libby administrators dismissed students at 11:30 a.m. but all other schools in the district continued as scheduled. All afterschool activities have been canceled.

The crash is under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff's office.

This is the second fatal school bus crash involving an elementary aged student in the past month.