Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Portland school board votes to hire outside firm to investigate district's equity practices

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
Dozens packed the school board meeting Tuesday night to voice concerns about how the district was handling equity, staffing, and immigration issues.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Dozens packed a school board meeting in November, to voice concerns about how the district was handling equity, staffing, and immigration issues.

The Portland School Board voted Tuesday night to hire an outside firm to investigate the district's equity policies.

The vote comes a few weeks after a meeting where staff and parents said the district was undermining equity policies, mistreating educators of color, and failing to adequately protect immigrant students.

Board member Ali Ali said it's an important first step.

"This just reassures everybody that this is the beginning of a resolution," he said, adding that it was "nowhere close to the solution."

Board chair Sarah Lentz said she'll begin the process of forming a committee to select an outside firm this week.

The board also directed the superintendent to take a number of other steps to support equity, including strengthening instruction for multilingual learners and offering staff training to recognize bias and discrimination.
Tags
Education Portland Public Schoolsequity
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider