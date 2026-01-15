School administrators update bus safety practices after two students hit and killed by busses

School administrators are updating their bus safety practices after two students were hit and killed by school busses this school year.

Representative Valli Geiger of Rockland introduced an emergency bill in December to require a "crossing arm" that extends a few feet in front of the bus to be installed and used on all school busses in the state.

MSAD 52 Superintendent Cari Medd in Turner said all but four busses in her district already have this crossing arm.

"In the next couple months, we're going to be completing that so that all of our busses have that front arm," Medd said.

Medd said she has sent information home to parents to reinforce bus safety policies at home and is having students practice at school.

"At the elementary schools, where we are doing some training with all the students about safely getting on and off the bus, we've spent a lot of time on bus safety here in the district, just to make sure that drivers aren't distracted by behavior," Medd said.

RSU 19 Superintendent Michael Hammer said he held a training in December with all his bus drivers to review the best practices to keep students safe.