Canada Gives Green Light For CMP's Controversial Hydropower Transmission Project

The controversial New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project reached an important milestone this week, with Canada giving a green light for construction north of the border. The powerline is under construction in western Maine, but it will ultimately extend into Canada, northwest of Jackman.

On Thursday the Canadian government issued a permit for work to move ahead there. Initiated by Central Maine Power, the $1 billion project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England grid, to serve contracts with Massachusetts utilities. The project already has federal and state-level permits in the U.S. in hand, although most of those also face court challenges.

Permits from several local governments in Maine also have yet to be secured.