Portland Sees Rainiest July In More Than A Century

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's largest city recorded its rainiest July in more than 100 years last month.

The rain in Portland arrived in time to help counter a long drought. The Portland Press Herald reports the city recorded a little more than 9.5 inches of rain last month.

Rainfall records only show one rainier July in the city's recorded history. That was 1915, when the rain totaled a little more than 10.8 inches.

Despite the recent rainy weather, the U.S. Drought Monitor still shows some central and western parts of Maine to have moderate or severe drought.

Maine Public's Charlie Eichacker contributed reporting.