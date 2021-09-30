© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, the State House is surrounded by fall foliage in Augusta, Maine. Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere. Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent leaf-peeping seasons have been disrupted by weather conditions in New England, New York and elsewhere.

Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms.

The leaves have been subjected to droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color. There have also been heat waves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives, and extreme weather events that strip trees of their leaves altogether.

The warming is also pushing back the start of the foliage season in some parts of the country.

Environment and Outdoorsclimate changeglobal warming
