Grant program offers farmers help with extreme weather remedies

Governor Janet Mills has signed a bill to help Maine farmers respond to adverse weather conditions such as drought.

The law establishes a grant program that farmers can access for irrigation projects and other measures to assist farmers adversely impacted by drought.

In 2020, drought conditions experienced statewide reduced crop yields that amounted to losses of hundreds of dollars per acre.

Senate President Troy Jackson amended his bill to include farms in unorganized territories that need improved access to water as well.